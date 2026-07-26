First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.41 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Bloom Energy worth $57,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $185.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.00.

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More Bloom Energy News

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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