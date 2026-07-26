First Trust Advisors LP Has $657.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,537 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 314,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $657,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $353.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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