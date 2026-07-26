First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.04 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 424,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy worth $66,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 719,803 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after buying an additional 6,794,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $802,916,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $650,189,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $343,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

More CenterPoint Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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