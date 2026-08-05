First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,101 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 49,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Paymentus worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paymentus by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 248,514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paymentus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,292 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 70.6% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 733,470 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303,554 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Paymentus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paymentus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paymentus reported quarterly revenue of $360.7 million , up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million consensus estimate. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.19 forecast and $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. Paymentus quarterly earnings report

Paymentus reported quarterly revenue of , up 28.8% year over year and above the $345.4 million consensus estimate. Earnings also exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.19 forecast and $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved meaningfully: gross profit rose 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents rose to $377.7 million. Paymentus Q2 2026 results

Profitability improved meaningfully: gross profit rose 32% to $94.3 million, operating profit more than doubled to $32.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders increased 73.8% to $25.6 million. Operating cash flow reached $48.9 million, while cash and equivalents rose to $377.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record revenue and continued demand from service providers seeking smoother digital billing and payment experiences. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion was maintained or positioned favorably relative to the approximately $1.4 billion consensus estimate. Paymentus revenue and billing demand article

Management highlighted record revenue and continued demand from service providers seeking smoother digital billing and payment experiences. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion was maintained or positioned favorably relative to the approximately $1.4 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $353 million to $363 million was broadly in line with the $356.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term guidance upside. Why Paymentus stock is soaring

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $353 million to $363 million was broadly in line with the $356.7 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term guidance upside. Negative Sentiment: After the rally, valuation and profit-taking could pressure the shares: the stock trades at a high earnings multiple, while the cited analyst targets of $32 to $36 are below its recent trading level. Recent insider activity also consisted of sales rather than purchases. Paymentus insider activity and price targets

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Trainor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 629,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,861,890.56. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAY. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paymentus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

View Our Latest Report on PAY

Paymentus Stock Up 28.7%

Shares of PAY opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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