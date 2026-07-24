First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,030,089 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 187.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,466 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $117,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Article Title

GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Article Title

Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Article Title

GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Article Title

GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Article Title

GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Negative Sentiment: GM faces ongoing overhangs from EV losses, industry competition, and labor disruptions in Korea, which could limit upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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