First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 21,523 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of LGI Homes worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,759.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company's stock.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.0%

LGI Homes stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $516.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LGI Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: LGI Homes reported second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share , exceeding the $0.98 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $516.05 million , above estimates of $489.23 million. LGI Homes Q2 earnings report

LGI Homes reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $0.98 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to , above estimates of $489.23 million. Positive Sentiment: The homebuilder increased its full-year 2026 guidance ranges for average sales price and homebuilding gross margin, signaling greater confidence in pricing and profitability. LGI Homes second-quarter results and guidance

The homebuilder increased its full-year 2026 guidance ranges for average sales price and homebuilding gross margin, signaling greater confidence in pricing and profitability. Positive Sentiment: July home closings rose 12.1% year over year to 427 homes, including 16 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. The stronger delivery pace supports near-term revenue visibility. LGI Homes July 2026 home closings

July home closings rose year over year to 427 homes, including 16 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes. The stronger delivery pace supports near-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the operating environment as dynamic, suggesting that housing-market conditions remain an important factor for future demand and execution. LGI Homes Q2 earnings call transcript

Management characterized the operating environment as dynamic, suggesting that housing-market conditions remain an important factor for future demand and execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, quarterly EPS declined from $1.36 in the year-earlier period to $1.16, indicating that year-over-year earnings growth remains pressured even as revenue and deliveries improve.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

Further Reading

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