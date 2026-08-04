First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 453,808 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 282.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 453,808 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Global Net Lease worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huntington assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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