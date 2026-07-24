First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 85,066.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,358,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.78% of JFrog worth $157,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Benchmark started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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