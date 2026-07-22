First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712,868 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 358,166 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Salesforce worth $693,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $142,521,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here