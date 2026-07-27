Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Gaming and Leisure Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP increased its GLPI stake by 420.7% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 1.03 million shares worth approximately $45.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 91.14% of the REIT.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with GLPI holding a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $51.27, compared with a recent price of $45.17.
  • GLPI exceeded first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82, representing a 7.3% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 420.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 828,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines