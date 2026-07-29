First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,717 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Global Payments worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $781,728,000 after buying an additional 205,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,014,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,925 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $207,117,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:GPN opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments's payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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