First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC - Free Report) by 326.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 401,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Gorman-Rupp worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company's stock.

Gorman-Rupp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gorman-Rupp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased its EPS estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s third quarter of 2026 to $0.67 from $0.66, fourth quarter of 2026 to $0.59 from $0.58, first quarter of 2027 to $0.73 from $0.68, and second quarter of 2027 to $0.86 from $0.84. The firm also raised its FY2026 forecast to $2.67 from $2.60 and FY2027 forecast to $3.11 from $3.04, indicating improved expectations for the industrial-products company’s earnings trajectory.

Sidoti increased its EPS estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s third quarter of 2026 to $0.67 from $0.66, fourth quarter of 2026 to $0.59 from $0.58, first quarter of 2027 to $0.73 from $0.68, and second quarter of 2027 to $0.86 from $0.84. The firm also raised its FY2026 forecast to $2.67 from $2.60 and FY2027 forecast to $3.11 from $3.04, indicating improved expectations for the industrial-products company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti’s FY2026 estimate of $2.67 is above the current consensus estimate of $2.60, potentially reinforcing the bullish outlook. Gorman-Rupp’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations on EPS, with earnings of $0.74 versus the $0.70 consensus, although revenue was slightly below forecasts.

Sidoti’s FY2026 estimate of $2.67 is above the current consensus estimate of $2.60, potentially reinforcing the bullish outlook. Gorman-Rupp’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations on EPS, with earnings of $0.74 versus the $0.70 consensus, although revenue was slightly below forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has already experienced a substantial advance over the past year and trades near its 52-week high. With a market capitalization of about $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, investors may be paying a premium for the expected earnings growth.

The stock has already experienced a substantial advance over the past year and trades near its 52-week high. With a market capitalization of about $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, investors may be paying a premium for the expected earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its fourth-quarter 2027 EPS estimate to $0.70 from $0.74. The isolated reduction tempers the otherwise favorable estimate revisions and highlights some uncertainty around longer-term growth.

Sidoti lowered its fourth-quarter 2027 EPS estimate to $0.70 from $0.74. The isolated reduction tempers the otherwise favorable estimate revisions and highlights some uncertainty around longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: A newly highlighted risk-factor disclosure in Gorman-Rupp’s 2025 Form 10-K could contribute to future volatility. The available report does not provide sufficient detail on the specific risk, so investors should review the filing before drawing conclusions. Why Gorman-Rupp Investors Must Read the 2025 Form 10-K Risk Factors Before Assessing Future Volatility

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GRC stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRC shares. Freedom Capital raised Gorman-Rupp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Profile

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

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