First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,537 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Boeing worth $150,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,476.5% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $56,345,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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