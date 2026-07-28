First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 88,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 263,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $84,357,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.1%

SHW stock opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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