First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $26,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,138,000 after buying an additional 588,297 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,569,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,457,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,910,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,315 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 112,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.44. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Wall Street Zen downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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