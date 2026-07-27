First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,552,570 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,552,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.44% of Tenable worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tenable by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $44,542,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $18,935,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,824,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 919,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Tenable's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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