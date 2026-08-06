First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,839 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $330.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $308.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.278-1.562 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $170,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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