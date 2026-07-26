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First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,204 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
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First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,353 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $64,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $10,206,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Waste Management by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 236,153 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 46,640 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Key Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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