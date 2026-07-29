First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,008 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Medpace worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock worth $758,061,000 after buying an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Medpace by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $570.97 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $498.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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