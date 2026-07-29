First Trust Advisors LP Sells 312,272 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 312,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Virtu Financial worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,370,400 shares of the company's stock worth $84,149,000 after purchasing an additional 926,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,730,000 after buying an additional 842,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 692,643 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $22,377,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,509 shares of the company's stock worth $85,607,000 after acquiring an additional 569,057 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VIRT opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

See Also

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