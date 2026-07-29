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First Trust Advisors LP Sells 356,431 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Nokia logo with Computer and Technology background
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First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 356,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Nokia worth $25,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Danske raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board member Timo Ihamuotila bought 60,000 Nokia shares, an insider transaction that may signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and provide support for investor sentiment. Nokia Board Member Timo Ihamuotila Buys 60,000 Shares
  • Positive Sentiment: Monday market coverage focused on Nokia’s upward move and the factors attracting investor attention, with the insider purchase likely among the more tangible recent catalysts. Nokia stock is gaining Monday: What's going on?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Specifications for a rumored Nokia 250 4G Smart feature phone were leaked, including 4G connectivity, cloud-phone functionality and a QR reader. The product could support Nokia’s device business, but there is no confirmed launch, pricing or expected financial impact. Nokia 250 4G Smart specifications leaked
  • Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities reduced its third-quarter 2026 EPS estimate for NOK to $0.07 from $0.09. The cut suggests analysts see somewhat weaker near-term profitability, despite the current full-year consensus estimate of $0.41 per share. Q4 EPS Estimates for Nokia Decreased by Northland Securities

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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