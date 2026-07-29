First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,245 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,679 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Jabil worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after purchasing an additional 250,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Argus set a $475.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:JBL opened at $303.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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