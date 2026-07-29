First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,657 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 668,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $649,305,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,126,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $162,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:DHI opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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