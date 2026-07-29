First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 609,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,502,000 after buying an additional 1,480,987 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 79,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 85.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 892,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,202,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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