First Turn Management LLC Has $37.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

First Turn Management LLC cut its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,057 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent comprises about 4.2% of First Turn Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned 0.51% of Nuvalent worth $37,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s purchase underscores strong strategic demand for Nuvalent’s oncology assets, especially its selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor programs, which supports the view that the company’s pipeline has major pharma value. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s purchase underscores strong strategic demand for Nuvalent’s oncology assets, especially its selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor programs, which supports the view that the company’s pipeline has major pharma value. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst coverage suggest the acquisition is strategically important for GSK’s oncology rebuild, reinforcing confidence that the transaction is meaningful and likely to close. Reuters article on GSK oncology rebuild

Market commentary and analyst coverage suggest the acquisition is strategically important for GSK’s oncology rebuild, reinforcing confidence that the transaction is meaningful and likely to close. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst downgrades followed the takeover announcement, but their revised price targets remain close to the deal price, so the impact on the stock appears limited. Analyst downgrade coverage

Several analyst downgrades followed the takeover announcement, but their revised price targets remain close to the deal price, so the impact on the stock appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Law firms have begun reviewing whether the sale process and price were fair, which could create headline noise but does not change the announced terms. Business Wire article on investigation

Law firms have begun reviewing whether the sale process and price were fair, which could create headline noise but does not change the announced terms. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly weigh on sentiment by suggesting insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $323,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,305.92. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $2,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,761,537.87. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,953 shares of company stock worth $12,612,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $124.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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