First Washington CORP Has $9.04 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

First Washington CORP cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Washington CORP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Washington CORP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,124.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,035.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $921.40. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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