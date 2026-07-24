First Washington CORP Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

First Washington CORP increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.6% of First Washington CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Washington CORP's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates of $0.98, while revenue came in at $2.53 billion versus expectations of $1.46 billion, driven by index and fintech growth and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates of $0.98, while revenue came in at $2.53 billion versus expectations of $1.46 billion, driven by index and fintech growth and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company said second-quarter net revenue rose 15% year over year to $1.5 billion, suggesting improving operating momentum and stronger underlying demand across its businesses. Article Title

The company said second-quarter net revenue rose 15% year over year to $1.5 billion, suggesting improving operating momentum and stronger underlying demand across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Article Title

Nasdaq also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook, but the main market-moving catalyst is the beat-and-raise tone from the quarter. Article Title

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,530,126. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5%

NDAQ stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.Nasdaq's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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