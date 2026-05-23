FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 70,840.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of FirstCash worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FirstCash by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Trading Up 0.6%

FCFS opened at $227.59 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,980.86. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,013.60. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,972,130. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

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