FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.26% of FirstCash worth $186,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 237.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FirstCash by 67.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $195.06 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Key FirstCash News

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: FirstCash posted record second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.50 beating estimates of $2.39 and revenue of $1.07 billion topping the $1.03 billion consensus. Management also said pawn demand helped drive a 58% increase in GAAP EPS and a 40% increase in adjusted EPS. Article Title

FirstCash posted record second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.50 beating estimates of $2.39 and revenue of $1.07 billion topping the $1.03 billion consensus. Management also said pawn demand helped drive a 58% increase in GAAP EPS and a 40% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: FirstCash also authorized a new $150 million share repurchase plan after completing its prior program, which can support earnings per share and investor confidence. Article Title

FirstCash also authorized a new $150 million share repurchase plan after completing its prior program, which can support earnings per share and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so it does not add a clear new catalyst for the shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,181,902.54. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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