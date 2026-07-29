Fiserv, Inc. $FISV is TAM Capital Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

TAM Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 83,751 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.2% of TAM Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TAM Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $142.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here