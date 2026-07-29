Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,632 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

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About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

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