Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,103 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 3.6%

FISV stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $142.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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