Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,692 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 425,027 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Fiserv worth $77,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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