Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754,539 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 125,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Fiserv worth $153,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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