Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $28.15 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,613 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 555.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $205.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $160.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Waste Connections's payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Further Reading

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