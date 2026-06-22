Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $55.25 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,952 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 1.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned 1.01% of Floor & Decor worth $55,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 51.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000.

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Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:FND opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

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Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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