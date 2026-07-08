Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires Shares of 62,120 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 196,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,957.38. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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