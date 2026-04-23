Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $16.55 Million Holdings in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,840 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the quarter. QXO accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of QXO worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QXO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in QXO by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting QXO

Here are the key news stories impacting QXO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands QXO’s building-products reach and scale; the $17 billion TopBuild deal is the headline driver behind today's move as investors weigh revenue and market-share upside. Read More.

Acquisition expands QXO’s building-products reach and scale; the $17 billion TopBuild deal is the headline driver behind today's move as investors weigh revenue and market-share upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlights potential revenue scale — some analysts model the combined company reaching roughly $50 billion in annual revenue, implying large synergy and cross-selling upside if integration succeeds. Read More.

Wall Street commentary highlights potential revenue scale — some analysts model the combined company reaching roughly $50 billion in annual revenue, implying large synergy and cross-selling upside if integration succeeds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market writeups portray the transaction as a consolidation play that could create long-term value if cost and revenue synergies are realized. Read More.

Analyst/market writeups portray the transaction as a consolidation play that could create long-term value if cost and revenue synergies are realized. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: QXO announced a partnership with NAHICA to support Latino contractors, which improves community outreach and addressable market access but is not likely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More.

QXO announced a partnership with NAHICA to support Latino contractors, which improves community outreach and addressable market access but is not likely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Founder/management commentary (Brad Jacobs) frames the deal as part of a broader strategy that pairs traditional distribution with data/AI capabilities — strategically meaningful but speculative on timing and measurable ROI. Read More.

Founder/management commentary (Brad Jacobs) frames the deal as part of a broader strategy that pairs traditional distribution with data/AI capabilities — strategically meaningful but speculative on timing and measurable ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk surfaced: Johnson Fistel launched an investigation into whether TopBuild’s board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the sale, introducing legal and timing uncertainty. Read More.

Shareholder litigation risk surfaced: Johnson Fistel launched an investigation into whether TopBuild’s board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the sale, introducing legal and timing uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism about deal pricing/arbitrage appeared in coverage noting the spread between QXO and TopBuild stocks, highlighting investor concern over valuation and potential dilution/financing terms. Read More.

QXO Trading Down 6.8%

QXO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.50. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The firm's revenue was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QXO. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QXO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of QXO from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Report on QXO

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Further Reading

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