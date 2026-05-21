Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 18,132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

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Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat.

Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth.

Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook.

JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Fidget spinner 2.0? Can squishy dumplings deliver Five Below another quarterly beat?

One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Negative Sentiment: Broader retail commentary notes that dollar-store and value-retail stocks have had a strong run, but warns that higher gas prices could pressure the sector if consumers pull back on discretionary spending.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $219.87 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.60.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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