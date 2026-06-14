Five Star Bancorp $FSBC Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,831 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Five Star Bancorp worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

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Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $44.76 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $956.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $67,707.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,615.06. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 1,640 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $69,322.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,221.71. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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