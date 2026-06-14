FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,526 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of EZCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other news, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 217,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,376. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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