FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 468.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,736 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares during the quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group comprises 0.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dockside LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company's stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 384,839 shares of the company's stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,044 shares of the company's stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $211,819.50. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5%

SKWD opened at $50.05 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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