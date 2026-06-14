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FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • FJ Capital Management cut its QCR Holdings stake by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 87,249 shares and leaving it with 132,898 shares worth about $11.07 million.
  • Several other institutional investors boosted their positions, and hedge funds and other institutions now own about 70.01% of QCR’s stock overall.
  • QCR reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $1.99, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $101.
  • Interested in QCR? Here are five stocks we like better.

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,898 shares of the bank's stock after selling 87,249 shares during the period. QCR accounts for approximately 1.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of QCR worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,366 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,948. This represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCR

QCR Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QCR stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QCR's dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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