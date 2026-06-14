FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $299.31 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.14 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Headlines Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised near-term earnings estimates for JLL, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, while also lifting its Q1 2028 forecast, suggesting analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research slightly raised near-term earnings estimates for JLL, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, while also lifting its Q1 2028 forecast, suggesting analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street-focused coverage highlighted JLL as a potential momentum name and pointed to consensus price target upside of about 33.6%, which can attract buyers looking for valuation recovery and continued earnings growth. Article Title

Wall Street-focused coverage highlighted JLL as a potential momentum name and pointed to consensus price target upside of about 33.6%, which can attract buyers looking for valuation recovery and continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note described Jones Lang LaSalle as a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing the bullish narrative around the company’s fundamentals and market momentum. Article Title

Another Zacks note described Jones Lang LaSalle as a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing the bullish narrative around the company’s fundamentals and market momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-term earnings estimates were only modestly adjusted, including a small cut to FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, so the analyst moves were mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Article Title

Some longer-term earnings estimates were only modestly adjusted, including a small cut to FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, so the analyst moves were mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive coverage, Zacks kept a Hold rating on JLL, which may limit enthusiasm and suggests analysts are not yet calling for a strong breakout. Article Title

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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