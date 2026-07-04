Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 11,050 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after acquiring an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $654.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.60 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $652.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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