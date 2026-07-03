Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 133,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments announced it will webcast its Q2 2026 earnings conference call on July 22, keeping investors focused on upcoming results and guidance. Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2026 earnings conference call

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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