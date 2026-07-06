Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 26,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,960 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after acquiring an additional 777,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $155.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $147.33 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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