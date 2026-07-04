Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 46,650 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,488 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after buying an additional 142,429 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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