Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 47,250 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,830 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in General Motors were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in General Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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