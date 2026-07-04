Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 48,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,362,968. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,339,621 shares of company stock worth $322,629,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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